LONDON, ONT. -- London firefighters were called to a fuel spill in the southeast end of the city Saturday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a HAZMAT level 2 incident at Hamilton Road and Meadowlily Road.

Fire officials say the fuel truck operator took quick action to ensure more fuel wasn’t spilled on the road.

The truck driver told CTV News that he was refueling when a piece of equipment failed. A broken fueling elbow was the cause of the spill.

The truck driver quickly shut off the pump and called 911 and the fire department.

That fast action meant no fuel entered the catch basin. The driver told CTV News he has been driving for 25 years and has never had this happen before.

The station was closed for a short time as crews cleaned up.

- With files by Kathy Rumleski