Eastbound lanes of 401 near Ridgetown reopened after fuel spill
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 8:44AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 10:41AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were blocked near Ridgetown in Chatham-Kent due to a collision that caused a fuel spill on Tuesday morning.
The highway was closed from Orford Road to Victoria Road for several hours.
There are reports a transport truck rolled over, causing a diesel spill.
The highway reopened shortly before 10:30 a.m.