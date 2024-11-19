LONDON
    • Investigators on scene of London house fire

    Police and fire investigators are on scene at a home in west London.

    Around 8 p.m. Monday, crews were called to 24 Gower St. for a fire.

    Fire officials said the house has been unoccupied for some time and there no injuries as a result of the fire.

    Still, investigators are treating the incident as suspicious, and damage is expected to be over $200,000.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

