All westbound lanes of Highway 401 have been closed west of Highway 402 after a tanker truck reportedly started leaking fuel.

OPP were called to the scene for a disabled tractor trailer around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Clean-up crews are now on scene to deal with the spill, believed to be about 200 litres of fuel.

The Ministry of the Environment has been notified and is en route to the scene.

Traffic is being detoured off the 401 at Highway 402.

The OPP are hopeful the highway will reopen around 5 p.m..