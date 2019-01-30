Featured
Spill closes westbound Highway 401 west of London
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Highway 402 for a fuel leak near London, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (Sacha Long / CTV London)
All westbound lanes of Highway 401 have been closed west of Highway 402 after a tanker truck reportedly started leaking fuel.
OPP were called to the scene for a disabled tractor trailer around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Clean-up crews are now on scene to deal with the spill, believed to be about 200 litres of fuel.
The Ministry of the Environment has been notified and is en route to the scene.
Traffic is being detoured off the 401 at Highway 402.
The OPP are hopeful the highway will reopen around 5 p.m..
WB #Hwy401 traffic is being diverted onto #Hwy402 because of a tanker truck that’s leaking oil. It’s unknown how long the cleanup efforts will take. @CTVLondon pic.twitter.com/wkDzKsb98M— Sacha Long (@SachaLongCTV) January 30, 2019