Public help sought to ID sexual assault suspect
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 3:47PM EDT
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking for public help to identify a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
Police say the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on a path in the 600 block of Osgoode Drive.
The woman reportedly saw a man on a mountain bike approaching her and stepped off the path to allow him to pass.
About 10 minutes later, the same man allegedly returned, approaching the woman from behind and sexually assaulting her before leaving the area.
The woman was not physically injured in the altercation.
The male suspect is described as:
- tanned skin
- in his 20s or 30s
- short dark hair
- thin build
- wearing a dark hooded sweater and dark jeans
- riding a dark-coloured mountain bike
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.