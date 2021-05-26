Advertisement
Suspect sought in weekend sexual assault investigation
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 12:45PM EDT
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are looking for a suspect after an alleged sexual assault in the city on Sunday afternoon.
Investigators say a woman was walking on a trail in the Kilally Meadows area around 3 p.m. when a man approached from behind.
The woman reportedly observed him committing an indecent act as he followed her before attempting to grab her arm.
At that point the woman fled and sough help from a passerby, while the male fled in the opposite direction.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasianmale
- approximately five feet nine inches tall
- 25-35 years of age
- slim build
- dirty blond/brown hair
- wearing a camouflage face covering, black sunglasses, baseball cap, light blue polo shirt, brown shorts and white flip flops
The victim was not physically harmed.
Anyone with information is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.