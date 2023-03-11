Public asked to avoid scene of 'weapons investigation' in north London, Ont.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area of Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North in London Saturday morning due to an “ongoing weapons investigation.”

According the London Police Service, a weapons investigation is underway in the area of Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North.

A tenant on the 8th floor at 621 Kipps Lane told CTV News London off camera he heard "a lot of yelling and screaming" around 5 a.m.

Multiple police vehicles, including cruisers, emergency response, forensics and unmarked tactical vehicles were observed on scene.

London police are asking the public to avoid the area in the meantime. In addition, police are trying to keep most people out of the main parking lot for the investigation.

Police have not yet said specifically what the investigation pertains to.

This is a developing story.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine