LONDON, ONT -- Ontario health officials will be releasing new projections about the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario Monday.

On Sunday the province reported another 568 cases and 39 deaths, and while those numbers represent a new daily high there are signs that the province is below initial projections released earlier this month.

In those first projections it was estimated that the province would have 1,600 deaths by April 30 and a maximum of 80,000.

Those numbers also called for upwards of 1,200 people to be in ICU units by this point, however as of Monday there were 247 cases in ICU units across the province.

While current numbers are seemingly lower than expected Premier Doug Ford warned against lifting restrictions while speaking to the Media on Saturday.

A notion echoed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who recently expressed that Canada will be “Very, very careful,” when it comes to lifting restrictions.

Ontario now has a total of 10,578 confirmed cases, a death toll of 553 and more than 5,200 resolved cases.

There are currently 809 people in hospital battling COVID-19.

In the London region the total number of cases was at 306 as of Sunday, with a total of 20 deaths, and 138 resolved cases.

The new projections for the province will be released at a press conference at 12 p.m.

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV Toronto.