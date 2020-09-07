LONDON, ONT. -- As students return to Fanshawe College and Western University amid COVID-19, the two institutions are reducing their orientation week activities.

Each will offer a combination of virtual and in-person events but there will be noticeably less students partying around the city.

Those that are on campus and in the downtown core will be under the watchful eye of the London Police Service and its Project LEARN campaign.

The campaign is now underway and focuses on nuisance parties, open fires, noise, littering, and public urination in the city.

“We welcome students back to school, and hope they enjoy all of the great things our city has to offer," says Staff Sgt. Alex Krygsman in a statement.

"As citizens, they have obligations and responsibilities to our community to take care of themselves and others. We also support public health messaging for returning students to keep their guard up as we are still in a pandemic. The health and safety of our community is a shared responsibility.”

Western University's Orientation Week begins Monday with opening ceremonies in the evening, followed by a virtual performance by The Arkells.

Next Saturday a performance by award-winning local group Loud Luxury will close the festivities.

The week was going to consist of a "Faux Week" party hosted by frat house Delta Upsilon. However once word got out that they were planning parties (with COVID-19 protocols) and a field trip, they cancelled the planned festivities, and issued an apology.

Police say Project LEARN is not just about enforcement but education and information on bylaws and crime prevention related to personal and property safety.

The campaign first launched in 2007 will run until September 25.