Premier Doug Ford is in Woodstock Thursday morning for a round table with agriculture and agri-food industry leaders.

Ford along with Minister of Argiculture Ernie Hardeman, and Minister of the Environment Rod Phillips, are expected to briefly address media before the meeting Thursday morning.

The meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. at Veldale Farms.

CTV London will have a reporter at the meeting and will provide updates as they become available.