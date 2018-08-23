

CTV London





There's a power interruption at Clinton Public Hospital with the majority of power out.

Officials say patient safety is of paramount importance and staff are assessing the situation and putting a plan of action into place Thursday.

Officials are telling the public not to visit the emergency department at the hospital and instead are asked to attend Alexandra Marine & General Hospital in Goderich or the Seaforth Community Hospital.

Power is expected to be back on by 4 p.m.

Patient inquiries can be made at 1-888-275-1102

