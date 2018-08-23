Featured
Power outage at Clinton Hospital will last most of day
File photo
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 11:34AM EDT
There's a power interruption at Clinton Public Hospital with the majority of power out.
Officials say patient safety is of paramount importance and staff are assessing the situation and putting a plan of action into place Thursday.
Officials are telling the public not to visit the emergency department at the hospital and instead are asked to attend Alexandra Marine & General Hospital in Goderich or the Seaforth Community Hospital.
Power is expected to be back on by 4 p.m.
Patient inquiries can be made at 1-888-275-1102