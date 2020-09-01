MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock police are searching for a suspect after a suspicious fire in the area of Bay and Peel streets on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a heavy smoke as a result of a structure fire around 8:30 p.m.

An investigation found the fire to be suspicious.

Police have released images of a male suspect in connection with the fire.

He is described as a white male, in his 30s or 40s, last seen wearing glasses, blue jean shorts, a dark shirt, a hat that is dark on the front and white on the back, grey shoes and white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Oxford Crime Stoppers at 519-421- TIPS (8477).