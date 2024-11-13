City of Woodstock receives more than $1.6 million from OLG
The City of Woodstock received more than $1.6 million in contributions from OLG on Tuesday – their share of casino revenues from April 2023 to March 2024.
“We were pleased to welcome OLG to Woodstock to recognize the community benefits derived from the annual slot funding,” said Mayor Jerry Acchione. “These annual contributions have lasting impact in our community by supporting investments in capital projects, programs and initiatives.”
The funding has supported community grants for local infrastructure and community development projects.
Ingamo Homes was also in attendance on Tuesday to showcase how the contributions can help improve the lives of families in the community.
The non-profit organisation works to end gender based violence, providing second stage housing, programming and more to women and children in the community.
“OLG is proud to be a vital part of the City of Woodstock”, said Kathleen Devine, OLG’s Senior Municipal Relations Manager. “Each and every year, 100 per cent of OLG profits are reinvested in Ontario to support provincial priorities. From critical infrastructure to important local programs, to community festivals, OLG’s profits are hard at work in the City of Woodstock and all across our province to build stronger communities.”
