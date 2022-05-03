Possible van Holst punishment to be voted on by London City Council

London, Ont. Coun. Michael van Holst will learn his possible punishment at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The Ward 1 councillor was recently found guilty by the city’s integrity commissioner for violating four sections of the code of conduct as it relates to an online creed and city hall’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

In response to the integrity commissioner’s report, van Holst has written a letter to council that is part of Tuesday’s agenda package.

In the letter, van Holst says, “Interactions with the integrity commissioner were so few that there were significant gaps in mutual understanding.”

Van Holst goes on to say he doesn’t believe the integrity commissioner can speak authoritatively about this intentions, adding, “In a previous council meeting, I talked about how we have different world views. It seems this may also be the case with the Integrity Commissioner and me.”

In his report, Integrity Commissioner Gregory Stewart responds to complaints filed by Mayor Ed Holder and multiple members of the public about van Holst’s actions after policies were implemented for councillors and municipal employees requiring either vaccination against COVID-19 or a valid exemption.

During an interview with CTV News Last autumn, van Holst promoted an online creed as a human rights exemption to the vaccine policy and again while addressing a rally at Victoria Park.

The integrity commissioner recommends council issue a formal reprimand.

Council could alternatively suspend van Holst’s pay for up to 90 days.

The integrity commissioner’s full report is available on the city website.

— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe