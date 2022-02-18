Portion of Highway 402 closed between London and Sarnia because of poor road conditions
Area highways and streets remain snow covered and slippery following Thursday's bout of freezing rain along with a large dumping of snow into Friday across Southern Ontario.
Police across the region are reporting numerous crashes and closures.
OPP have closed Highway 402 from Centre Road to the Lambton County border because of poor road conditions and multiple crashes.
Southwest of London, the westbound lanes are closed at Dunborough Road for a collision.
Meanwhile, westbound 401 is closed between Chatham and Tilbury because of a collision near Merlin Road.
Motorists are asked to slow down and drive according to road conditions.
