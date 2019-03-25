

CTV London





Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a fatal fire at a home on Erie Avenue in Port Rowan, Ont. on Monday.

Firefighters, police and paramedics responded to the residence shortly after 3 p.m. and were able to put out the fire.

Once inside, a female was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the death continues, and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in.

The name of the deceased in being withheld pending notification of next of kin.