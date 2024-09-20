Population of Southwold Township projected to double due to new development
Shedden, southwest of London, hasn’t changed much in decades – but word is spreading that hundreds of new residents could soon be calling the town home.
The Township of Southwold has revealed plans to develop land for up to 2000 new homes in Shedden and in nearby Fingal.
At the local post office, some residents are dead set against change, but others – like Bert Mulder, see it as progress, “It won't change anything. This is a great little town, and we look forward to the development.”
The plan is aggressive – calling for a large swath of farmland behind the Shedden fire station to be transformed into housing, with similar plans for what is now a cornfield across the street.
A construction site in Southwold Township on September 19, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
All of the projects are only possible thanks to $28 million dollars in provincial funding to construct the areas first waste-water facility, and with its completion set for next year, Deputy Mayor Justin Pennings says developers are ready to build, “it's going to happen really fast. We already have all the plans together. And, you know, I would not say the shovels are going in the ground tomorrow, but they're going in the ground very quickly.”
With a variety of housing types projected including small single family residences, townhomes, and a component of affordable housing, the hope is that these homes will help ease the pressure of the housing crisis by encouraging density.
Without question, higher density will alter the small-town atmosphere.
Presently, just over 5,000 people live in Southwold, and if all the new homes are built as planned, that figure will double.
Even development supporters like Mulder wonder if there will be a cost, “I'm sure it's going to get a lot busier once they start building all the houses with the dust and the trucks. So, we might move someday. But we don't have any plans right now.”
