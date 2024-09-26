62-year-old Londoner found driving while suspended
A London driver was caught driving while suspended in Perth County this morning.
The 62-year-old was initially pulled over for speeding when officers found that their license was in fact suspended.
Their vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
WATCH LIVE Helene is upgraded to Category 2 hurricane, threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surge as it barrels toward Florida
Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the Category 2 storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
NYC mayor charged with selling his influence to foreign nationals. He says he won't quit
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on charges that he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals, including lavish overseas trips, in exchange for favors that included helping Turkish officials bypass a fire inspection for a new diplomatic tower in the city.
Coyote snatches dog from backyard of Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan; she grabs beloved pet back
A terrifying coyote attack was caught on camera at the San Fernando Valley home of rocker Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan.
Tempted to switch to an online-only bank? Know the perks and drawbacks
Switching to an online-only bank more than a decade ago was just another way Jessica Morgan was trying to save money at the time as a new grad.
Canada and allies call for immediate 21-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel
Canada has issued a joint statement with its allies calling for 'an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border,' citing an 'unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation.'
Oklahoma executes a man for a 1992 killing despite board recommending his life be spared
Oklahoma was preparing to execute a man Thursday while waiting for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to decide whether to spare the death row inmate's life and accept a rare clemency recommendation from the state's parole board.
Canada's new limits on temporary foreign workers are now in effect. Here's what changed
New changes to Canada's temporary foreign worker program are now in effect. Here's what to know.
New 'temporary' stadium-sized concert venue coming to Toronto
A new, temporary, stadium-sized seasonal concert venue is coming to Toronto’s north end, with the capacity to host 50,000 people at one time.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.