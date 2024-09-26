LONDON
    • 62-year-old Londoner found driving while suspended

    A London driver was caught driving while suspended in Perth County this morning.

    The 62-year-old was initially pulled over for speeding when officers found that their license was in fact suspended.

    Their vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded. 

