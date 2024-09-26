LONDON
London

    • Don't panic if you see police activity in south London

    London police will be doing training on Sept. 26, 2024 in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road. (Source: Google) London police will be doing training on Sept. 26, 2024 in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road. (Source: Google)
    Share

    Don't panic if you see police activity in police activity in south London Thursday.

    London Police Service has said officers will be doing a training exercise this morning at a business in the area of Commissioners Road east and Wellington Road.

    Members of the Emergency Response Unit will be on site as well as a light armoured vehicle (LAV).

    There are no safety concerns and residents are asked not to call 911.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News