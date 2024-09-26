Person hiding in an attic taken into custody after police enter a home in Sarnia

Sarnia police say a person has been arrested after some commotion in the city on Wednesday.

Around 10:15 p.m., police said they received information that a 37-year-old wanted person was in a home on Maxwell Street.

Officers set up a permitter around the home in the 400 block near Lydia Street while they waited for a warrant.

Around 11:42 p.m., members of the emergency response unit as well as the police dog team, entered the home and found the person they were looking for hiding in the attic.

The person was taken into custody and is facing eight charges of break and enter, two mischief charges and theft under $5,000.