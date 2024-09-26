LONDON
London

    • Person hiding in an attic taken into custody after police enter a home in Sarnia

    Sarnia police outside a home on Maxwell Street on Sept. 25, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X) Sarnia police outside a home on Maxwell Street on Sept. 25, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X)
    Share

    Sarnia police say a person has been arrested after some commotion in the city on Wednesday.

    Around 10:15 p.m., police said they received information that a 37-year-old wanted person was in a home on Maxwell Street.

    Officers set up a permitter around the home in the 400 block near Lydia Street while they waited for a warrant.

    Around 11:42 p.m., members of the emergency response unit as well as the police dog team, entered the home and found the person they were looking for hiding in the attic.

    The person was taken into custody and is facing eight charges of break and enter, two mischief charges and theft under $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News