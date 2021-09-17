Police will ensure safety in St. Marys, Ont. as vaccine passports take effect
The town of St. Marys, Ont. says it will protect its staff from “ongoing threats” from those who oppose vaccine passports.
CAO Brent Kittmer says both council and staff worked together to put additional supports in place at the town recreation centre.
The facility hosts hockey rinks, a swimming pool, recreation rooms and a seniors' centre.
“We’re going to staff our facility with two security guards as well our local police service,” Kittmer confirmed to CTV News London.
Kittmer fears it is the only way to ensure staff safety once vaccine passports come into effect. They are set to commence, province-wide, on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Kittmer says the move to bring in police and security is based on “threatening action” that has already occurred.
Last Friday, St. Marys put out a media release outlining its vaccination policy at the recreation centre. Soon afterwards people called town hall to expressed their opposition.
St. Marys CAO Brent Kittmer is seen on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in St. Marys, Ont. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)
But Kittmer says it didn’t end there.
“Throughout the day, the calls became more aggressive in nature, to the point people actually showed up at the facility. They demonstrated very aggressive behaviours, almost bordering on violence.”
Kittmer says police were not called regarding the in-person incidents.
It’s believed many of those upset in St. Marys are unvaccinated parents of minor hockey players. The new passport system will prohibit their entry to games.
St. Marys Mayor Al Strathdee tells CTV News London he does not have sympathy for them.
“Those that don’t like it, it’s too bad,” he stated.
St. Marys Mayor Al Strathdee is seen outside the Pyramid Centre recreation facility in St. Marys, Ont., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)
Inside the centre, Strathdee was instead focused on consulting with staff about their anxiety as next Wednesday approaches.
He reassured them council won’t back down on implementing provincial health measures.
The town will also push ahead with its policy of requiring proof of vaccination from those between 12 and 17 years of age after Oct. 31.
Kittmer says the decree comes at the recommendation of the local medical officer of health.
Meanwhile, Strathdee hopes the moves will encourage more people to become vaccinated.
“This is very unique times, and the reality is sometimes you have to take strict measures to protect the majority.”
London Top Stories
-
Breaking
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
B.C. turns down Alberta's call for COVID-19 help amid serious hospital crunch
A day after one of Alberta's top health officials announced that that province's COVID-19 health-care crisis necessitated a cross-country call for help, British Columbia's health minister has responded to say B.C. simply can't handle helping anyone else.
Environics Analytics: Where in Canada could the People's Party play spoiler to the Conservatives?
Environics Analysis data shows that in ridings where the People's Party of Canada could draw votes from the Conservatives, it would help entrench Liberal or NDP seats. Further, the PPC’s impact could be drawing support from those who didn’t vote in 2019.
Singh says Bill 21 is discriminatory but stops short of committing to court challenge
In an interview with CTV National News, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Quebec’s secularism law is undoubtedly discriminatory, but won’t commit to federal intervention if elected prime minister.
Father hopes charge in B.C. teen's caught-on-camera overdose will protect other kids from bullies
After learning a young man had been charged in connection with his son's 2019 death, a B.C. father said he felt hopeful for the impact the case may have on other teenagers.
Breaking | Thousands rally at Western University to protest sexual violence
Hundreds of Western University students walked out of classes Friday as thousands marched on campus to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
Gabby Petito's family makes plea for information about missing daughter
The father of Gabby Petito, who was reported missing over the weekend, made a public plea Thursday for information on the disappearance of the Florida woman.
Kitchener
-
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
-
Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
-
What to expect when heading to the polls in Waterloo Region on Monday
Voters in Waterloo Region will head to the polls on Monday to vote in Canada's 44th general election. Here's what you need to know about voting on election day.
Windsor
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Windsor-Essex schools
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared COVID-19 outbreaks in three additional schools in the region.
-
Cannabis company, night club added to potential COVID-19 exposure list
There are two more businesses added to the potential exposure COVID-19 list by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
-
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes stop in Windsor
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau spoke at the University of Windsor during a campaign stop on Friday.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seize $360K in suspected cocaine scattered outside residential property
Barrie police say officers seized $360,000 worth of cocaine that was scattered outside of a property.
-
Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury implements mandatory vaccines for staff
The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has implemented a COVID-19 vaccination policy for town employees.
-
Seniors fed up with Barrie retirement home
Some residents of a Barrie retirement residence are speaking out, saying conditions in the home have significantly worsened throughout the pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
If you attended this Greater Sudbury bush party you may have been exposed to COVID-19
Sudbury health officials are warning of a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a recent bush party in the Greater Sudbury area and recommending everyone get tested.
-
Investigation into plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Few details are known, but CTV News has learned the Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened near Sundridge, Ont. on Thursday night.
-
Gravenhurst man fined $2,000 for illegal turkey hunting
A Gravenhurst man has been fined $2,000 following an investigation by officials with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.
Ottawa
-
Kanata councillor wants answers on school bus cancellations
An Ottawa councillor is demanding to know why so many school bus routes have been cancelled in the Kanata and Stittsville area this month, as school bus operators deal with a driver shortage.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, COVID-related hospitalizations increase
Thirty-four of the 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involve residents under the age of 20.
-
ATV driver killed in crash in Finch, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 12 in Finch just before 8 a.m. Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
-
Toronto Liberal candidate for Spadina-Fort York asked to 'pause his campaign'
A Toronto Liberal candidate has been asked to “pause his campaign” amid reports of a sexual assault charge from 2019 that was later withdrawn.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Who are the Marinara Boys? How a love of food led to a community of Italian food joints
In the first Table Talk feature — a series that explores the people who shape Toronto’s food scene — CTV News Toronto spoke to a group of business owners who formed an unconventional community in Toronto’s west-end.
Montreal
-
Laval man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
-
Woman, 35, and underage boy charged with first-degree murder in disturbing Lachine death
Police have charged a 35-year-old woman and underage boy in the case of a murdered man found in the woman's Lachine apartment, while also revealing more details about the disturbing death.
-
Quebec reports 837 more COVID-19 cases; 635 of newly infected weren't fully vaccinated
Quebec reported Friday that 837 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 635 of those people not fully vaccinated.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Nurses' Union warns staff shortages have reached critical point
Nova Scotia's unionized nurses are demanding action to address chronic staffing shortages that they say have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, active cases drop to 162
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 162.
-
N.S. doctors say trickle-down effects of ER closures make their jobs a nightmare
Emergency room doctors say the trickle-down effects from the latest emergency room closures in N.S. are making their jobs a nightmare
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP release sketch of sex assault suspect
Manitoba RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect they believe is involved in the sexual assault of a teenage girl.
-
Union 'appalled' at Manitoba grocery stores for not recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The union representing some of Manitoba grocery store workers says it is “appalled” by Loblaw and Sobeys decisions to not recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday for their 6,000 Manitoba employees.
-
Someone in Manitoba won $20M, but hasn't claimed their prize
Someone in Manitoba won a $20 million Lotto Max ticket, but has yet to claim their prize.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier claims vaccine appointment demand surged post-passport program announcement
Premier Jason Kenney says vaccine appointment bookings nearly tripled after the province announced its vaccine passport program and additional public health safety measures.
-
Calgary man pleads guilty in 2019 stabbing death of caseworker
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a caseworker at an assisted living home that saw the victim suffer at least 19 stab wounds. Warning: details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.
-
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | How diverse are Edmonton's federal election candidates?
Women and visible minorities are under-represented among candidates in the Edmonton-area for the upcoming federal election, according to analysis from CTV News.
-
'We need to bend that curve': Alberta could transfer ICU patients to Ontario as hospitalizations near 900
Alberta is considering transferring ICU patients to other provinces as the fourth wave puts its health-care system under 'extreme pressure.'
-
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
Vancouver Island
-
Bus driver in hospital following crash on Trans-Canada Highway
A BC Transit driver was taken to hospital Friday morning following a single-vehicle crash on the Trans Canada Highway in the West Shore.
-
Ongoing protests, arrests at Fairy Creek over logging 'not working,' says judge
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge suggested Thursday he will consider new options to address the future of an injunction against blockades by people opposed to logging old-growth trees on part of Vancouver Island.
-
Heavy rain notices in effect for parts of Vancouver Island
A rain warning and special weather statements have been posted for multiple areas of Vancouver Island Friday morning.