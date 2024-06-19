LONDON
    • Police still looking for Bayham man reported missing two years a go

    Roger William Chretien is seen in this undated photo. He has been missing since June 16, 2022. (Source: OPP) Roger William Chretien is seen in this undated photo. He has been missing since June 16, 2022. (Source: OPP)
    It’s been two years since Roger William Chretien of Bayham, Ont. was seen and police are still looking.

    On June 26, 2022, OPP were called to a home on Lakeshore Line in Port Burwell for a report of a missing person.

    According to police, family and friends of 54-year-old Roger William Chretien became concerned when he wasn’t found at his home on June 16, 2022.

    He is described as a white man about 6’1” tall, 150 lbs with a slim build, blue eyes and long red-coloured hair.

    Anyone with any information about his whereabouts or the circumstances leading to his disappearance is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

