Pilot injured in Sunday morning plane crash near Dutton

    OPP say that a pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a small plane crash near Dutton this weekend.

    The crash took place on Sunday morning, shortly after 11:30 a.m.

    Police say that the plane hit a utility pole near Duff Line and Coyne Road.

    The lone occupant, a 42-year-old pilot was taken to hospital by ambulance.

