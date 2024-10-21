Charges laid after sexual assault on underage girl: London police

A London man is charged after a teenaged girl in the city was sexually assaulted, according to police.

Around 10 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said a teenaged girl met a man in the area of Clarke Road and Wavell Street. The two people struck up a conversation and walked together to the east side of a school in the area.

Police said around 6 a.m. on Oct. 18, the girl was sexually assaulted by the man, and she went in the school to report the incident.

Through witness descriptions and video surveillance, police were able to identify a suspect.

On Oct. 19, a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.