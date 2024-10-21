London police seeking suspect that approached a woman in a changeroom shower
London Police Service Major Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a criminal harassment suspect.
Police say that on Saturday, September 28, at around 3:00 p.m., a woman was in the women’s changeroom of the Canada Games Aquatics Centre on Wonderland Road. She noticed a man in the women’s changeroom and asked him to leave.
The man complied, but shortly after came back and approached the woman while she was showering.
The incident was reported to police, and the woman was not injured.
The suspect is a Middle Eastern man, large build with short black hair, and a black and white short beard. Police say he is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, and at the time of the incident was wearing a dark grey golf shirt, dark grey pants, and white crocs.
Police are asking anyone that was in the area at the time, or who may have seen something to contact them.
