LONDON
London

    • Robbery involving knife leads to charges in London

    A London Police car is seen in this file photo. A London Police car is seen in this file photo.
    A knife-wielding suspect has been charged after a robbery in London.

    Around 11 a.m. on Oct. 18, police said a man went into a business on Southdale Road east near Jalna Boulevard where he took product from inside the store and tried to leave without paying.

    When a store employee tried to stop the suspect, police said he covered his face with a mask, showed a knife, and threatened the employee.

    Multiple people witnessed the interaction and contact police.

    A 24-year-ld man has been charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, uttering threats of death or bodily harm and fail to comply with a release order.

