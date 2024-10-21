Robbery involving knife leads to charges in London

A knife-wielding suspect has been charged after a robbery in London.

Around 11 a.m. on Oct. 18, police said a man went into a business on Southdale Road east near Jalna Boulevard where he took product from inside the store and tried to leave without paying.

When a store employee tried to stop the suspect, police said he covered his face with a mask, showed a knife, and threatened the employee.

Multiple people witnessed the interaction and contact police.

A 24-year-ld man has been charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, uttering threats of death or bodily harm and fail to comply with a release order.