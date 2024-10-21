LONDON
London

    • Police investigating arson following north London vehicle fire

    London police say they are investigating suspected arson that took place in the north end of the city early on Monday morning.

    At around 4:30 a.m., a parking lot in the 600 block of Kipps Lane summoned emergency crews after calls about a vehicle on fire.

    London Fire Department put the vehicle out, however three other vehicles nearby were damaged.

    There were no injuries reported, and damages are estimated at $24,000. 

