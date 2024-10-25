Two suspects wanted in assault and stolen vehicle investigation
An assault with a weapon investigation has London police on the hunt for two suspects.
On Wednesday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m., a man and woman entered a business in the area of Oxford Street East and Highbury Avenue North.
The pair were involved in a confrontation involving a third man, a suspect, who left the store with the woman and entered a vehicle in the parking lot – which was later determined to be stolen.
The man exited the store, and was pepper sprayed by the suspect, who approached him while covering his face with a ski mask.
The suspect and woman then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle – which had been reported to police earlier that day. Police were unable to locate them, or the vehicle.
Corey Brian Zazvorka, 35, and Rai-Lynn Robbins, 20, both of London have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and Zazvorka faces additional charges of assault with a weapon, disguise with intent, failure to comply with release order, and four counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.
Corey Brian Zazvorka is a white male, approximately 5’8” tall, 161 lbs, slim build, with short brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes.
Rai-Lynn Robbins is a white female, approximately 5’7” tall, 110 lbs, thin build with shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes.
If seen, members of the public are cautioned not to approach them, and contact police immediately.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters
Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and a key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.
DEVELOPING Four arrested in Poland over alleged plot to send explosives via courier to Canada, U.S.
Polish authorities have arrested four individuals they allege planned to send parcels containing camouflaged explosives and dangerous materials to Canada and the United States, according to Poland’s government website.
Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
DNA tests identify 19th-century teenager's skull found in Illinois home's wall
Investigators have determined that a skull discovered in the wall of an Illinois home in 1978 was that of an Indiana teenager who died more than 150 years ago, authorities announced Thursday.
Mom and child jumped from a window to escape a Las Vegas fire that killed 2 children and 2 adults
Two adults and two children were found dead in the charred rubble of a house fire after a mother and another child jumped from a third-floor window to escape flames in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood, authorities said.
'Well-man' remains found at a castle have been linked to an 800-year-old Norse saga
Researchers have connected the identity of skeletal remains found in a well at Norway’s Sverresborg castle to a passage in a centuries-old Norse text.
'Demanding an autopsy': Mother of 6 dies in deportation centre after Canadian government refuses to repatriate her
A Quebec mother of six, once detained in northeast Syria, has died while waiting for repatriation. The Canadian woman was known only by her initials F.J.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.