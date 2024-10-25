Two suspects wanted in assault and stolen vehicle investigation

An assault with a weapon investigation has London police on the hunt for two suspects.

On Wednesday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m., a man and woman entered a business in the area of Oxford Street East and Highbury Avenue North.

The pair were involved in a confrontation involving a third man, a suspect, who left the store with the woman and entered a vehicle in the parking lot – which was later determined to be stolen.

The man exited the store, and was pepper sprayed by the suspect, who approached him while covering his face with a ski mask.

The suspect and woman then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle – which had been reported to police earlier that day. Police were unable to locate them, or the vehicle.

Corey Brian Zazvorka, 35, and Rai-Lynn Robbins, 20, both of London have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and Zazvorka faces additional charges of assault with a weapon, disguise with intent, failure to comply with release order, and four counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Corey Brian Zazvorka is a white male, approximately 5’8” tall, 161 lbs, slim build, with short brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes.

Rai-Lynn Robbins is a white female, approximately 5’7” tall, 110 lbs, thin build with shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen, members of the public are cautioned not to approach them, and contact police immediately.