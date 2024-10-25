'Speak up, speak out': New online hub 'Stop Tolerhating' spreads awareness to combat hate in London, Ont.

The city of London has unveiled a new pilot program meant to spread awareness over the impacts of hate within our community

‘Stop Tolerhating’ is a new online hub meant to embrace inclusivity amongst Londoners.

This campaign was made possible with support by the provincial government. Their investment of $500,000 from the government of Ontario’s Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism helped the city implement the program.

“It doesn't matter whether you're an individual who has experienced racism, whether you're a bystander or whether you’re just a business or an ally,” said Anti-Hate Pilot Project Coordinator Zahra Khawaja. We've created the website to be catered to every single person. So if you're a teacher who wants to talk about racism within your classroom, or whether you're a nurse who’s experienced a health equity incident, this website’s for you.”

The campaign is a blueprint for other municipalities who also aim to help prevent future incidents of hate and racism.

initiative will focus on highlighting the experiences of Indigenous, Black, Muslim, Jewish, East Asian, and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, as well as Persons with Disabilities.

According to organizers, “these groups were identified for the campaign based on data showing increasing levels of reported hate incidents targeted towards them in London.”

“It's really about stomping out hate in all its forms by stopping being a bystander. You know, these things are not going to end if we all stand by and let it happen. And so it's about speaking up, it's about taking action, and ensuring every Londoner, every neighbor, every member of our community feels like they belong in this community,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan.

Organizers say marketing materials for the campaign will, “appear on transit shelters and digital billboards throughout London, in community centres and libraries, on the City’s social media channels and on the new Stop Tolerhating website.”

“We want them to take the actions at the end of the day to not be a bystander, not stand by and let hate, discrimination, microaggressions happen in our community. But speak up, speak out,” said Morgan.