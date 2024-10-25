'I could have stopped something': Witness recalls fatal bush bash shooting
Kaiah Edmonds took her time as she resumed her testimony in a London courthouse on Friday, telling the court that she experienced a range of emotions in the minutes and days after 18-year-old Josue Silva was shot to death at a bush party off Pack Road in southwest London on July 30, 2021.
"I couldn't process this being real," she said.
Edmonds testified that she saw a lot of young people yelling once she arrived at the party with her friend and one of the accused Carlos Guerra Guerra.
She has also told the jury that while on the way to the gathering, she noticed that Guerra Guerra had a firearm in his car.
Edmonds said after hearing the yelling and then a loud bang, a group of them ran from the scene, "At the time I just thought that he hurt somebody with the gun." She continued, "When I found out I wasn't surprised... I thought it was crazy and sad."
While fighting back tears on the stand she said, "I was feeling so many different things, I couldn't process...I could have stopped something in a lot of ways."
She said in the days after she would learn that Silva died in hospital.
London, Ont. homicide victim Josue Silva is seen in this undated photo. (GoFundMe)
The 23-year-old Guerra Guerra and the co-accused Emily Altmann, 22, have both plead not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.
Later in the day Edmonds said that she was annoyed she had to testify at the trial saying, "We all have to come here and retell a story when at the end of the day the truth is there." She added, "I just feel like someone who is true within themselves and knows themselves should be able to say ‘this is what I did wrong.’"
Under cross-examination at the end of the day Edmonds said she had been in a relationship with Guerra Guerra for a few months, and that she was aware that he was trying to make it as a rap artist.
Edmonds is expected to be back on the stand when the trial resumes next week.
