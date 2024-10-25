Overdoses due to substance distributed for free prompts warning from London police

London police have issued a warning to the public following an increased number of overdoses in the area of Queens Avenue and Adelaide Street North on Friday, October 25.

A man in a red sedan was reportedly distributing a free substance to a number of people in the area that then overdosed.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6’ wearing a tan sweater or jacket.

Anyone that may have received the substance is cautioned not to use or ingest it, and call police.

Anyone that was in the area from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. is asked to check dash cam or surveillance footage to aid in the investigation.