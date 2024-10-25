LONDON
London

    • Overdoses due to substance distributed for free prompts warning from London police

    Share

    London police have issued a warning to the public following an increased number of overdoses in the area of Queens Avenue and Adelaide Street North on Friday, October 25.

    A man in a red sedan was reportedly distributing a free substance to a number of people in the area that then overdosed.

    The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6’ wearing a tan sweater or jacket.

    Anyone that may have received the substance is cautioned not to use or ingest it, and call police.

    Anyone that was in the area from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. is asked to check dash cam or surveillance footage to aid in the investigation. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News