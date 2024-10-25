LONDON
    • OPP step closer to cracking a missing persons case nearly 60 years in the making

    The Goderich salt mine is seen on the horizon (CTV News File Photo) The Goderich salt mine is seen on the horizon (CTV News File Photo)
    An appeal to the public for familial DNA to crack a case dating back to 1967 has resulted in biological family members for two victims coming forward.

    On October 22, 1967, Huron OPP was alerted to the case of two men that had departed on a fishing trip from the Port of Goderich, and were never seen again.

    Both from Stratford Ontario, Neil Wormsbecker and Hank Englebertus Halff were only 29 and 30 years old when they went missing in Lake Huron.

    At the beginning of October 2024, Huron OPP appealed to the public for help in locating biological family members of the two men. A family member of Halff was located as a result of this appeal.

    A second appeal on October 15 has now resulted in a family member being located for Wormsbecker.

    Police have confirmed that they will be comparing these DNA samples to hopefully solve the case of these two missing men.

    Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Huron OPP. 

