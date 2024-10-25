EMDC death being investigated by London police
The London police major crime section is investigating a death at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre.
Around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services were called to the 700 block of Exeter Road after getting a 911 call about an unresponsive man.
According to police, an inmate was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Major crimes and the Office of the Chief Coroner is now working to figure out the cause of death.
The investigation is in its early stages and police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.
