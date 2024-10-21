LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash in Huron County over the weekend

    A portion of Airport Line in Huron County was closed on Oct. 20, 2024 for a fatal crash. (Source: Google) A portion of Airport Line in Huron County was closed on Oct. 20, 2024 for a fatal crash. (Source: Google)
    OPP in Huron County are investigating a fatal crash.

    Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, police said a passenger vehicle left the roadway on Airport Line and ended up in a field.

    The male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

    Airport Line just north of Exeter was closed between Zurich-Hensall Road and Rodgerville Road but has since reopened.

    The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

