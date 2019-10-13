

The Canadian Press





Toronto police have identified three "persons of interest" in an alleged hit-and-run that seriously injured a toddler and two women.

Investigators are looking for two men and a woman in the investigation of a crash in Scarborough that left a 20-month-old boy with life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning. Two women, 57 and 37, were also sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The Toronto Police Service said in a news release Sunday evening that the child's injuries remain "very serious," but are no longer considered to be life-threatening.

Police say the women and child were at an intersection when an SUV allegedly ran a red light and mounted the sidewalk, striking the pedestrians and smashing the boy's stroller to pieces.

They say two people exited the grey Dodge Journey and walked around briefly before one occupant got back in the SUV and drove off, while the other fled on foot.

The impact dislodged the car's front license plate, which was left at the scene, according to police.

Police are asking for the public's help finding a 49-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who have been identified as "persons of interest."

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, Toronto Mayor John Tory called the incident an "absolute tragedy," saying he hopes police find those responsible.

"I fully support an increase in penalties for those involved in collisions with pedestrians and even steeper consequences for those who flee the scene," Tory tweeted.

"We are working as a City to reduce collisions but drivers cannot act recklessly and must recognize they bear the ultimate responsibility because they are operating vehicles which can inflict such terrible consequences."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2019.