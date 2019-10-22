LONDON, Ont. - Perth County OPP say they have spoken to the driver of a suspicious vehicle and determined the incident to be a case of mistaken identity.

Police had been looking for the driver of a green vehicle that reportedly approached a student in Listowel, Ont. on Monday morning and offered them a ride.

According to police, the sedan driver has contacted police and investigators have found it to be a "case of mistaken identity."

Officials are thanking those who contacted police with information.

They say there is no threat to the public and the investigation is closed.