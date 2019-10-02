Featured
Police say suspect in attempted robbery had edged weapon
London police investigate an attempted robbery on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Joel Merritt / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:39PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - London police are investigating an attempted robbery with an edged weapon.
Police were called to a convenience store in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Byron Avenue East around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Both K-9 and forensic units were deployed.
There was an extensive search of the area for the suspect.