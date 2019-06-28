

London police are asking for public help to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion-style robbery a week ago.

Officers responded to a Hamilton Road address around 3:30 a.m. on June 21 for the incident.

A homeowner allegedly answered a knock at her door and had four people, who were known to her, force their way into the home, armed with weapons including an expandable baton, axe and what appeared to be handguns.

Police say the woman and a friend were assaulted before the suspects fled with personal property belonging to the victims.

One person was treated in hospital.

A 46-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both of London, were arrested and charged with armed robbery, forcible entry and possession of imitation weapon. The woman is also charged with uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

Police are looking for two additional suspects, 44-year-old Randolph Edwin Sisson and 25-year-old Cheyanne Metatawabin.

They are facing charges including armed robbery, forcible entry, assault and uttering threats of death or bodily harm, among others.

Sisson is described as a white male, about 6’2” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair, and brown facial hair. He has numerous tattoos including a woman’s face on the right side of his neck, “Abby” and “Ashley” on the left side of his neck, as well as a dagger, grim reaper and heart on his right forearm.

Metatawabin is described female, Indigenous, about 5’5” tall, 130 pounds, with short black hair approximately two inches in length.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.londoncrimestoppers.com.