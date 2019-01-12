

CTV London





London police have named one suspect and are searching for another in relation to a break-in at an LCBO store in London that resulted in extensive damage.

The men smashed a vehicle into the store at Argyle early on New Year's Day causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police say with assistance from members of the public, the men have been identified.

Deon Elijah Smith, 18, of London, has been charged with:

Break and enter;

Possession of property obtained by crime; and

Two counts of breach of recognizance.

Phoenix Hunter Lorne Fisher, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged by way of warrant with the following offences:

Break and enter;

Possession of property obtained by crime.

"It's unfortunate that so much damage was caused for what was in essence, a theft of only a handful of items,” said London police Det.-Sgt. Ryan Scrivens.

“We are pleased with the outpouring of information provided by members of our community. Now these individuals will have to answer for their actions in a court of law."

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Phoenix Fisher, contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.