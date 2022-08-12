Police release identity of cyclist killed on Highway 401, alleged driver facing charges

Police in London, Ont., are releasing the identity of a cyclist who was killed on Highway 401 after being struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened Thursday around 5:20 a.m. at the southbound Colonel Talbot Road exit.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police confirmed the identity of the cyclist as 55-year-old Steven Panula of “no fixed address.”

The driver was arrested at a transport refuelling station on Highbury Avenue in London on the day of the collision, officers said Thursday.

Police said Friday the person they arrested is a 33-year-old man from Brantford. He’s been charged with failing to remain at the scene and failing to stop at an accident which resulted in death.

The 33-year-old has been released from police custody and is scheduled to make a future appearance in Ontario court.

Middlesex OPP are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 1-888-310-1122.