Police release identity of cyclist killed on Highway 401, alleged driver facing charges

OPP investigators at the scene of a crash where a bicycle was struck on Highway 401 in London, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) OPP investigators at the scene of a crash where a bicycle was struck on Highway 401 in London, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver