WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 47-year-old Dutton man has died following a single-vehicle motorcycle collision Saturday morning.

Around 6:58 a.m. Middlesex OPP along with Oneida Nation of the Thames police responded to a report of a single-rider motorcycle crash on Melbourne Road south of Deer Dodem Road in Southwest Middlesex County.

Oneida Nation Paramedic Services also responded to the incident.

Officers found the victim and motorcycle in a ditch when they arrived. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the attending coroner, police say.

The man has been identified as Chad Gardiner, 47, of Dutton.

Police had Melbourne Road closed for around five hours to conduct the investigation, the area has since been reopened to traffic.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).