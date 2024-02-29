Police officer injured in downtown crash
A London, Ont. police officer was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Police said it happened around 3 p.m. at the Oxford Street and Richmond Street intersection.
They said that the officer was the only person inside the police van when it collided with a pickup truck.
Witnesses told CTV News that the officer was awake when paramedics loaded him into an ambulance.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck was unharmed.
There are no details on any potential charges at this time.
A two-vehicle crash involving a London police van at the Oxford Street and Richmond Street intersection on Feb. 29, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
