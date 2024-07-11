LONDON
London

    • Crews tackle blaze at 'stubborn' hay barn

    Share

    London fire crews were still on scene Friday moring of a large barn fire at 3700 Old Victoria Rd.

    Around 1:45 a.m., London fire posted to social media that, "Crews continue to work overnight on this stubborn hay barn fire with over 450,000 litres of water used and two excavators to move hay to get to seat of fire."

    Fire crews responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday,

    Mutual aid from Central Elgin and Thames Centre are also on scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News