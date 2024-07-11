Crews tackle blaze at 'stubborn' hay barn

London fire crews were still on scene Friday moring of a large barn fire at 3700 Old Victoria Rd.

Around 1:45 a.m., London fire posted to social media that, "Crews continue to work overnight on this stubborn hay barn fire with over 450,000 litres of water used and two excavators to move hay to get to seat of fire."

Fire crews responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday,

Mutual aid from Central Elgin and Thames Centre are also on scene.