Pedestrian fighting for their life following 'serious collision' this afternoon near Lucan
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital fighting for their life after a “serious collision” this afternoon near Lucan.
It happened on Stonehouse Line between Whalen Line and Breen Drive.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.
Police have shut down the roadway for the investigation.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Woman rescued from the Thames River
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A B.C. man owes $27,000 in COVID benefit repayments. He's fighting back and is not the only one
A Vancouver man is fighting back against the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) claims that he wasn't eligible to receive COVID benefits during the pandemic and owes the government more than $27,000.
Justin Trudeau a 'human pinata' at NATO, still won't commit to spending goal, Pierre Poilievre says
Pierre Poilievre says NATO allies treated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau like a human pinata at the leaders' summit this week — but he still won't commit to the alliance's spending goal.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
Did Biden redeem himself? Expert gives her grade following U.S. president’s major press conference
With calls for Joe Biden to step down growing louder, many believe the U.S. president's press conference on Thursday was a 'make-or-break' moment.
'We grieve together': Youth found dead after flash flood in Wolfville, N.S.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
Fredericton Pride festival cancelled, organizers cite harassment, safety concerns
Organizers of the annual Pride festival in Fredericton say they've cancelled this year's edition because the group's board members are facing intense harassment.
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
'It's scary': 3 Ontario men lose $373,000 to crypto investment fraud
Three men across Ontario are speaking out after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to a cryptocurrency investment scam, including one man in Brampton who lost $226,000.
A trucker found a 1-year-old boy alive on a Louisiana roadside after the child was abandoned amid storm Beryl, police say
A truck driver found a 1-year-old alive in a ditch off an interstate highway in Louisiana this week, a day after the boy’s 4-year-old brother was found dead near the same freeway in what investigators think was a case of abandonment around the time tropical storm conditions hit the area, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
'It's insane': Residents wake to crashed cars and police takedown on quiet Huron County street
Wrecked cars, and vehicle debris stretching as far as eye could see greeted residents of a quiet street in Goderich this morning. "About 3:30ish this morning, we heard a loud bang. We came running to the front, and we [saw] this chaos," said Elgin Avenue resident, Annette McCarthy.
Windsor
-
Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex, beginning Saturday, continuing until Tuesday.
-
Vet clinic at Windsor/Essex County Humane Society temporarily closed
The veterinary clinic at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has suddenly closed its doors due to what they are calling "unforeseen circumstances".
-
Windsor police cracking down on intimate partner violence with six arrests
Windsor police officers have rounded up six people wanted on outstanding warrants for intimate partner violence (IPV) offences.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2nd suspect arrested in Barrie car bombing
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a car bombing in Barrie's west end last fall.
-
It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
-
Gunshot-wounded patient arrives at RVH
Barrie police say officers are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
-
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
-
Northern Ont. drag queen talks candidly about hate and threats received
It is Pride Week in Sudbury, Ont., and some members of the local queer community are opening up about living with hostility and death threats being directed at them.
Ottawa
-
No swimming advisory continues for two Ottawa beaches
Ottawa Public Health says two local beaches remain unsafe for swimming, as water exceeds provincial bacterial standards.
-
Eastern Ontario driver with 'completely bald tire' on Hwy. 416 facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police says a driver is facing charges after being caught driving on Highway 416 with a "completely bald tire" in North Grenville late Thursday night.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in commercial thefts across the city
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a female suspect involved with multiple commercial thefts in February across the city.
Toronto
-
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
-
‘I told you it wasn’t a dream’: Milton couple retires after winning $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
When the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot they won was finally deposited in their bank account, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk couldn't help but be overcome by emotions and hug each other.
-
'Ontarians can be the judge:' Taxpayers group wants grocers to sell spirits during LCBO strike
LCBO workers have now been on strike in Ontario for a full week and at least one group says it might be time for the government to consider allowing other retailers to sell alcohol.
Montreal
-
Montreal superhospital water situation resolving after major aqueduct failure
The situation at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal is slowly resolving after a major aqueduct failure caused a reduction in water pressure at the superhospital.
-
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
-
MainLine Theatre closed after water damage from downpour
The MainLine Theatre is forced to cancel its shows for the foreseeable future after rain flooded the theatre on July 10.
Atlantic
-
'We grieve together': Youth found dead after flash flood in Wolfville, N.S.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
-
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
Some residents 'feel defeated' after heavy rain, flash flooding in Nova Scotia
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Winnipeg
-
'This space is long overdue': Manitoba government provides more details on safe consumption site
The Manitoba government has announced an initial price tag for the development of a safe consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
CFL fan looking to break Guinness World Record
A CFL fan is hoping to set a new world record by seeing games played at all nine of Canada’s stadium in the span of 362.5 hours.
-
'Look over your shoulder': Safety top of mind for downtown Winnipeg employees
As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.
Calgary
-
WestJet and mechanics' union ratify contract in aftermath of strike
WestJet Airlines says the tentative contract between the company and its mechanics has been ratified.
-
Rent in Calgary climbs in June, but remains far from the highest in Canada
A new report suggests that while rental prices in Calgary climbed last month, they remain lower here than in many other Canadian cities.
-
Child abduction attempt in Red Deer thwarted by witnesses: RCMP
A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a child in Red Deer last week.
Edmonton
-
Child abduction attempt in Red Deer thwarted by witnesses: RCMP
A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a child in Red Deer last week.
-
SUV pulls over other drivers in suspected police impersonation: EPS
Edmonton police are looking for drivers who have been pulled over by someone they believe has been impersonating an officer.
-
Charges pending after toddler left in car in Walmart parking lot: Edmonton police
Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly left a toddler in a car last month.
Vancouver
-
Cancelled ferry sailings reinstated after 'mechanical difficulty' fixed: BC Ferries
Two previously cancelled ferry sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island have been reinstated after a mechanical issue was fixed, BC Ferries says.
-
A B.C. man owes $27,000 in COVID benefit repayments. He's fighting back and is not the only one
A Vancouver man is fighting back against the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) claims that he wasn't eligible to receive COVID benefits during the pandemic and owes the government more than $27,000.
-
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.