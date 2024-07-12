LONDON
    Pedestrian fighting for their life following 'serious collision' this afternoon near Lucan

    (Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
    Police say a pedestrian is in hospital fighting for their life after a “serious collision” this afternoon near Lucan.

    It happened on Stonehouse Line between Whalen Line and Breen Drive.

    The victim was rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

    Police have shut down the roadway for the investigation. 

