London fire crews continue to deal with stubborn hay fire
A massive hay fire kept London Fire Department crews busy Thursday evening and into Friday. The fire was stubborn but fortunately, there were no injuries.
Crews responded to the London Dairy Farm property on Old Victoria Road around 8:30 p.m. More than twelve hours after the fire started, flames could be seen pushing through the hay. Backhoes would turn it over and firefighters would pour water on it.
According to District Chief Peter Vandermeyden, "The initial concerns were that it didn't spread to any of the other buildings, particularly this one with the cattle."
The cows weren't impacted and didn't have to be moved.
Speaking to CTV News, Vandermeyden said another concern was the fire's proximity to support cables linked to a communications tower on the property, "We have crews from the communications company coming out to assess the damage. There's no danger right now to that collapsing or anything, but we do need to assess that. As far as the building, building's a total loss."
Video posted on social media by passengers in a vehicle travelling the 401 showed a wall of flames and the structure holding the hay was levelled.
Drivers looking south from the 401 saw a wall of flames on July 11, 2024. (Source: UnderwoodA398/X)
London fire crews went through three shift changes from Thursday evening into mid-morning on Friday, and expect they’ll be back on scene Saturday.
Vandermeyden said one of the goals is to move the hay away from the tower supports, "We're in the process of moving the hay with some loaders and removing it to a concrete bunker. We're going to soak it down and make sure the fire is out."
Hay and moisture always have the potential for spontaneous combustion. Firefighters have attended similar events at this location in recent years, most recently in March of 2023.
London fire officials said Thursday’s fire is suspicious but have requested an Ontario Fire Marshal's Office investigator to come in, with the damage estimate expected to be in the millions.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Woman rescued from the Thames River
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A B.C. man owes $27,000 in COVID benefit repayments. He's fighting back and is not the only one
A Vancouver man is fighting back against the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) claims that he wasn't eligible to receive COVID benefits during the pandemic and owes the government more than $27,000.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
Did Biden redeem himself? Expert gives her grade following U.S. president’s major press conference
With calls for Joe Biden to step down growing louder, many believe the U.S. president's press conference on Thursday was a 'make-or-break' moment.
'I told you it wasn't a dream': Ontario couple retires after winning $55-million Lotto Max jackpot
When the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot they won was finally deposited in their bank account, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk couldn't help but be overcome by emotions and hug each other.
Judge throws out Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, says he flouted process with lack of transparency
A judge threw out Rudy Giuliani 's bankruptcy case on Friday, slamming the former New York City mayor as a 'recalcitrant debtor' who thumbed his nose at the process while seeking to shield himself from a US$148 million defamation judgment and other debts.
Meta is lifting restrictions on Trump's accounts
Meta announced Friday that it would remove restrictions placed on former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts ahead of the Republican National Convention next week.
Argentina indicts 2 visiting French rugby players in a harrowing case of sexual assault
Argentine prosecutors on Friday charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault, the latest development in the grisly case of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by the athletes after they took her back to their hotel room and prevented her from leaving.
Fredericton Pride festival cancelled, organizers cite harassment, safety concerns
Organizers of the annual Pride festival in Fredericton say they've cancelled this year's edition because the group's board members are facing intense harassment.
2 bodies of people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
Ont. man facing sex assault charges after meeting up with 12-year-old at motel
A 29-year-old man, who repeatedly met up with a 12-year-old for sex, was arrested after officers found the pair at a Guelph, Ont. motel.
Windsor
-
More Ontarians living without a family doctor
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario without a family doctor, an increase of more than 160,000 people in the last six months.
-
Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex, beginning Saturday, continuing until Tuesday.
-
Three beaches with warnings, two closed due to bacteria levels
Following a heat warning for Windsor-Essex, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced three beaches have unsafe for swimming warnings and two are closed.
Barrie
-
Witness testifies fellow inmate's pleas for medical attention were ignored before his death
A former inmate testified at the inquest into the death of Bobby Bristow that he witnessed the 29-year-old Creemore man's pleas for help while behind bars were ignored.
-
2nd suspect arrested in Barrie car bombing
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a car bombing in Barrie's west end last fall.
-
It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
-
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
-
Northern Ont. drag queen talks candidly about hate and threats received
It is Pride Week in Sudbury, Ont., and some members of the local queer community are opening up about living with hostility and death threats being directed at them.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man creates online game to bridge the social divide
An Ottawa man has created a game where people with differences come together to solve puzzles and answer questions.
-
Owner of Ottawa Train Yards exits receivership after settling outstanding loan
Ottawa Train Yards is no longer in receivership proceedings, just weeks after it was placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property.
-
No swimming advisory continues for two Ottawa beaches
Ottawa Public Health says two local beaches remain unsafe for swimming, as water exceeds provincial bacterial standards.
Toronto
-
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
-
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
-
'I told you it wasn't a dream': Ontario couple retires after winning $55-million Lotto Max jackpot
When the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot they won was finally deposited in their bank account, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk couldn't help but be overcome by emotions and hug each other.
Montreal
-
Girl, 12, kicked out of Quebec karate class for wearing hijab: human rights commission
The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking $13,000 for the family of a 12-year-old girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab.
-
Montreal superhospital water situation resolving after major aqueduct failure
The situation at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal is slowly resolving after a major aqueduct failure caused a reduction in water pressure at the superhospital.
-
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
Atlantic
-
'We grieve together': Youth found dead after flash flood in Wolfville, N.S.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
-
2 bodies of people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
Some residents 'feel defeated' after heavy rain, flash flooding in Nova Scotia
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Winnipeg
-
'This space is long overdue': Manitoba government provides more details on safe consumption site
The Manitoba government has announced an initial price tag for the development of a safe consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Flin Flon keeping track of fire close to city
The mayor of a Manitoba city is keeping a close eye on a fire that is encroaching on several communities.
-
CFL fan looking to break Guinness World Record
A CFL fan is hoping to set a new world record by seeing games played at all nine of Canada’s stadium in the span of 362.5 hours.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder
Calgary police have released the photo of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.
-
Calgary Stampede hopes for record-breaking attendance numbers as local businesses cash in on sales
The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth is flirting with record-breaking attendance numbers as hundreds of thousands of visitors continue to pile into Stampede Park.
-
We might learn Monday when Calgary's outdoor water restrictions will be eased
Calgarians might learn on Monday when we'll move to Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions.
Edmonton
-
Child abduction attempt in Red Deer thwarted by witnesses: RCMP
A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a child in Red Deer last week.
-
How much is your place worth? Heat map shows Edmonton property value assessments
The City of Edmonton has had hot weather this July, and it also has a heat map just in time for the start of a new property tax season,
-
SUV pulls over other drivers in suspected police impersonation: EPS
Edmonton police are looking for drivers who have been pulled over by someone they believe has been impersonating an officer.
Vancouver
-
Victim of fatal, targeted shooting in Surrey identified by homicide team
The victim of a fatal, targeted shooting that happened in Surrey last week has been identified by homicide investigators.
-
Surrey Sikh temple employee charged after sexually assaulting teen: RCMP
Mounties say a man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a teen at a temple in Surrey's Newton area just over a year ago.
-
Driver arrested after hitting parked cars, mounting sidewalk: RCMP
A driver has been arrested and could face possible charges after they were spotted hitting parked cars and driving onto a sidewalk in Coquitlam Thursday evening, police say.