MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock police are asking for public help to identify a suspicious driver after two female pedestrians were reportedly followed and then offered rides by an unknown male.

Both incident happened during the noon hour on Wednesday.

Around 12:30 p.m. a female pedestrian was walking on Broadway Street between Dundas and Queen streets when the male driver allegedly pointed at her as he drove by, then circled back around, pulling up to the pedestrian and offering a ride.

Then around 12:40 p.m. another female pedestrian was reportedly being followed in the area of Dundas and Wellington streets. The male driver allegedly stopped five to seven times to ask if the pedestrian needed a ride.

The vehicle is described as an older model, blue pickup truck, while the driver is described as a white male in his 50s.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.