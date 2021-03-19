LONDON, ONT. -- London police are searching for a stolen truck that contains the ashes of the owner’s parents.

The black 2018 Nissan Titan with licence plate AZ81293, was involved in a hit and run on March 11.

Police determined the the truck was stolen from a parking lot on Picton Street in downtown London between March 8 and March 11, but the owner didn't realize it was stolen until Friday.

Inside, it contained two matching white ‘angel-shaped’ urns containing the ashes of the owner’s parents.

The truck has black rims, a tonneau cover a and black bug deflector.

