MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing a London Transit bus and taking it for a drive before ending up in a ditch.

London police say the incident began shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday at a secure garage at 450 Highbury Ave. N.

The woman allegedly damaged one bus after attempting to reverse it through the south entrance door.

Police say she then got into a second bus in the same garage, and drove out through a door on the east side of the garage onto Highbury.

London police located the bus shortly afterward in the downtown core, and officers reportedly observed it going through several red lights, hitting a car on Adelaide Street and a fence on Simcoe Street before leaving the city southbound on Highbury.

OPP were called in and a spike belt was deployed on Highbury near Wilton Grove Road, however the bus continued to Belmont, Ont. where around 4 a.m. it finally ended up in a ditch on the west side of the road.

London police arrested the driver, a 45-year-old London woman, at the scene without incident.

She has been charged with:

two counts of theft of motor vehicle

break and enter

mischief over $5,000

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

operation while prohibited

two counts of failure to stop after accident

impaired operation

impaired operation exceeding blood alcohol concentration

No injuries were reported but the total damage is estimated at $300,000.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.