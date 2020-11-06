LONDON, ONT. -- London police are asking for the public’s help after a man reported the ashes of his daughter were stolen from his car.

Police were called to the area of Lagarth Street and Wortley Road on Friday, in relation to a suspicious vehicle that was reportedly parked on the street with doors left open.

When police arrived on scene, they located the car, and its owner.

He told police someone had broken into his car overnight and stolen his deceased daughter’s ashes.

Police say the box that held the ashes was left behind, with only the bag of ashes removed, along with some cash.

While there is no suspect information in relation to this theft, police are appealing to the public for any information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.