MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police have charged a London man in connection with a fire at a Mornington Avenue apartment building last month.

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Mornington shortly after midnight on April 25 for a working fire.

One person suffered minor injuries in the fire that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

Now a 28-year-old London man has been charged with arson causing property damage and arson with disregard for human life.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court in July.